Junior League of Birmingham’s Preview Noel presented by Regions Bank

Presented by Regions Bank, Preview Noel kicks off the Birmingham holiday season with a merry sneak peek into the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) Market Noel fundraiser taking place Nov. 16-18. Join the JLB from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Finley Center on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to celebrate Preview Noel and enjoy an evening of private shopping and fun activities to welcome the gifting season. A sell-out event every year, Preview Noel features a silent auction, dueling pianos, hors d’oeuvres from Tasty Town and Preview Noel classics like the annual Diamond Drop valued at $5,000 sponsored by Diamonds Direct, a Putt Putt Giveaway sponsored by Pebblehurst and Tipsy Toss. The first 100 attendees will receive a signature swag bag. Tickets are $55 each and include a Market Noel general admission ticket.

Preview Noel is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including the Holiday Heroes Lunch, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Sundaes with Santa, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. Within the four days of the Market Noel holiday shopping event, customers can shop from more than 100 vendors from across the nation all in one place with high quality items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more.

Shop your holiday gift list at Market Noel while still supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of those in our community. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 28 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. Five tickets to Preview Noel connects Meals on Wheels with homebound seniors during the holidays through food and holiday cards.

For more information about Market Noel, Preview Noel or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.