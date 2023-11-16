Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is here to help you sleigh the holidays at its annual Market Noel fundraiser at The Finley Center Nov. 16-18, 2023! Within the four days of the Market Noel holiday shopping event, customers can shop from more than 100 vendors from across the nation all in one place with high quality items like home decor, clothing, jewelry, gift and holiday items, toys, gourmet food and much more. Market Noel welcomes vendors located here in Alabama and throughout the country, including Avani Rupa Fine Jewelry, Dear Prudence, Elora Collective, Grateful Lotus, Prodigal Pottery, Briton Court and more. With the purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, shoppers will be able to attend Market Noel and shop until they drop.

General admission shopping hours are as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 16 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to general shopping hours, there will be Golden Hours, a dedicated shopping time for senior citizens to enjoy a relaxed shopping experience, on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Through KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive program, there will also be Sensory Hours on Friday, Nov. 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. This will provide a time to shop in a space where everyone can thrive with sensory bags, dedicated sensory area, adjusted lighting and lower volume music.

The Junior League will also host other Market Noel special events throughout the week that will get you ready to deck the halls! Preview Noel, presented by Regions Bank, kicks off Market Noel on Nov. 15 and gives attendees an exclusive merry sneak peek into the holiday market with a private shopping experience. Other events planned for the community are JLB Hearts Birmingham and Holiday Heroes Lunch on Nov. 16, Sundaes with Santa on Nov. 17, and Brunch with the Big Guy, and Milk and Cookies with Santa on Nov. 18.

Shop your holiday gift list at Market Noel while still supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of those in the Birmingham community. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 28 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. The purchase of five general admission tickets provides all material needed for one day of enrichment for children and their families staying at Children’s of Alabama through the Family Fun Times program.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets, visit www.marketnoel.net. Learn more about the JLB at www.jlbonline.com.