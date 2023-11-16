Junior League of Birmingham’s Holiday Heroes Lunch

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) will host a Holiday Heroes Lunch to honor those who serve in the Birmingham community. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, first responders such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, essential workers and others are invited to come and pick up a complimentary lunch during the event courtesy of the JLB and Hero Doughnuts & Buns. ​The free 100 meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. First responders will be asked to show appropriate ID verification when picking up lunch. The Hoover Police and Fire Departments will be in attendance.

The First Responders Lunch is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Sundaes with Santa, Brunch with the Big Guy, and Milk and Cookies, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 100 vendors from across the Southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Shop your holiday gift list at Market Noel while still supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of those in our community. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 28 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. The purchase of five general admission tickets provides all material needed for one day of enrichment for children and their families staying at Children’s of Alabama through the Family Fun Times program.

For more information about Market Noel, JLB Holiday Heroes Lunch or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.