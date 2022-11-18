Junior League of Birmingham’s Cheers to 100 Years

Cheers to 100 years of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)! In celebration of 100 years of service, the JLB invites the public to join them for a night on the town in their best Great Gatsby attire. Guests are invited to dress to the nines and try their hand at Blackjack and Roulette tables in true Gatsby fashion. To accompany the glitz and glamor, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is sponsoring a signature cocktail or mocktail for attendees to sip on at the event, plus a cocktail/mocktail kit to take home and recreate the drink for themselves. Attendees can enjoy live music from Nationwide Coverage and treats and eats from Tre Luna, all while seeing what the JLB has accomplished over the past 100 years. Guests will also get the chance to see one deserving child's Magic Moment revealed. Tickets are $24 each.

Cheers to 100 Years is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Coffee Chat about Elder Fraud, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center from Nov. 17-19. The market features more than 100 stores from across the southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 26 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. Five tickets to Preview Noel help raise enough money to start a “period pantry” at a local school for guidance counselors to distribute when needed. One child’s ticket to Brunch with the Big Guy provides 40 diapers to an infant or toddler in need through the JLB’s Diaper Bank. One adult ticket to Brunch with the Big Guy can purchase a new outfit for a sexual assault victim who’s given their clothing up as evidence.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets, visit www.marketnoel.net. Learn more about the JLB at www.jlbonline.com.