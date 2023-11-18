Junior League of Birmingham’s Brunch with the Big Guy

Santa Claus is coming to town! As a part of the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB)’s Market Noel event, Brunch with the Big Guy will take place Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at The Finley Center. The event will include brunch provided by Ashley Mac’s Kitchen, holiday activities for the kids, Magical Mimosas and Bloody Merries for the parents and a picture with Santa. Tickets are $28. Children's tickets are $12 each.

Brunch with the Big Guy attendees will witness JLB Community Partner Magic Moments reveal a “magic moment” to a deserving child who has a chronically life-threatening medical condition. Magic Moments is the only wish granting organization devoted exclusively to creating magic moments in the lives of children in Alabama with chronically life-threatening medical conditions, which allows children and their families to forget, even if just for a little while, the fear and pain of their illness. Additional moments will be revealed at other events throughout Market Noel as well.

Brunch with the Big Guy is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, Holiday Heroes Lunch, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Sundaes with Santa and Milk and Cookies with Santa, in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 100 vendors from across the Southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Shop your holiday gift list at Market Noel while still supporting the Junior League’s mission of improving the lives of those in the Birmingham community. Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 28 community projects. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. One child’s ticket to Brunch with the Big Guy provides 40 diapers to an infant or toddler in need through the JLB’s Diaper Bank.

For more information about Market Noel, Brunch with the Big Guy or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.