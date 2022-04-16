Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K
Veteran's Park Valleydale Road, Homewood, Alabama 35242
Jefferson State Community College is holding its Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K and Community EGGstravaganza in its traditional format this year after making the run virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To register for the race, go to jeffersonstate.edu/5K. For more information, contact Libby Holmes at lholmes@jeffersonstate.edu or at 205-983-5230.
Info
Veteran's Park Valleydale Road, Homewood, Alabama 35242
events