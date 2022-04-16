Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K

Veteran's Park Valleydale Road, Homewood, Alabama 35242

Jefferson State Community College is holding its Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K and Community EGGstravaganza in its traditional format this year after making the run virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To register for the race, go to jeffersonstate.edu/5K. For more information, contact Libby Holmes at lholmes@jeffersonstate.edu or at 205-983-5230.

