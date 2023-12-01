Jingle All the Way with Storyteller Dolores Hydock & the Music of Bobby Horton

There will also be the always-requested The Twelve Days of Christmas, other new stories, gorgeous traditional tunes, and jolly sing-alongs to jump-start your holiday season! Advance reservations are essential! The show includes snacks starting at 6:30 p.m. with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Purchase your ticket before November 30 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org or at the Adult Services Desk.