The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is one of B’ham’s favorite outdoor food events. In fact, the event has been declared “the best one-day event the Jewish community has put on in Birmingham. Ever.” Plan now to attend… but be patient because it will take us a while to lovingly prepare all of your favorite foods from recipes that have been passed down for generations: sweet and savory braised brisket, falafel, giant corned beef sandwiches, pickles, babka, pomegranate walnut chicken, tender stuffed cabbage rolls, rugelach, challah, sweet noodle kugel casserole, Israeli salad, couscous, savory potato burekas, matzah ball soup, and mandelbrot. (Note that this year’s full menu is still pending.)

Then when we’re ready, all you have to do is show up, eat, and enjoy.