OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Human Trafficking." Instructors: Helen Smith, Victim Specialist, Birmingham Division, FBI; and Lisa Rhodes, nurse practitioner and member, North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Interstate 20 is a conduit for human trafficking of boys, girls, and young women between Atlanta and the West Coast of the United States. Human trafficking is a thriving business in Alabama. The presenters will provide personal stories; explain how to identify trafficking, and how to help prevent it. Alabama recently passed legislation to impede the practice of human trafficking.