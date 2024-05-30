HPL Goes Medieval: Teen Summer Reading Kickoff
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) We're hurtling back in time. Come to the large auditorium once you've signed up for Summer Reading to receive your house that you will be gaining points for over the Summer. Enjoy the games we have set up, and the themed snacks. Come in your best medieval, fantasy, or cosplay outfit and dance the afternoon away with modern songs styled with a medieval flair. No registration required!
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209