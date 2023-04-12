Hospice 101

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

If you've never had to look into hospice care before, you may feel out of your element. One big question on your mind may be what type of services it offers. Hospice care can provide a range of different services depending on needs. These services include, but are not limited to, emotional and spiritual support for the person and their family, relief of symptoms and pain, help with advance care planning, therapy services, 24-hour nurse on call and much more. Join us as Michele Carter, of Journey Hospice, explains the basics of hospice services and how hospice could benefit you and yours.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Health & Wellness
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hospice 101 - 2023-04-12 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hospice 101 - 2023-04-12 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hospice 101 - 2023-04-12 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hospice 101 - 2023-04-12 11:00:00 ical