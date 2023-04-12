Hospice 101

If you've never had to look into hospice care before, you may feel out of your element. One big question on your mind may be what type of services it offers. Hospice care can provide a range of different services depending on needs. These services include, but are not limited to, emotional and spiritual support for the person and their family, relief of symptoms and pain, help with advance care planning, therapy services, 24-hour nurse on call and much more. Join us as Michele Carter, of Journey Hospice, explains the basics of hospice services and how hospice could benefit you and yours.