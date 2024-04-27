Homewood Walk4Water

Safe, clean drinking water is something we take for granted, but many around the world have to walk an average of 4 miles each day just to fill a bucket with drinkable water. You can help by participating in Walk4Water, a fundraising walk that raises money to drill wells all around the world.

Walk4Water participants have the option to carry weighted water jugs during their 4 mile journey to further simulate the daily experience of millions. Sign up to walk as an individual, family, or group! If you are unable to walk with us, but would like to make a financial contribution to this life changing cause, you can do that, as well.

To sign up to walk with us or make a donation to this effort, please visit: https://walk4water.hhi.org/homewood-al-2024