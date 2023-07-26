Homewood Theatre's ‘Til Beth Do Us Part

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South. Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

‘Til Beth Do Us Part

From the writers of “The Golden Girls” television program! These are the same folks who wrote "The Hallelujah Girls" we did last season. In this one, a strong southern woman hires an assistant to help run her home as efficiently as her office... and hilarity ensues!