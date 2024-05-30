Homewood Theatre's Sylvia

Sylvia

In this romantic comedy about a marriage and a dog, you’ll fall in love with the couple… who finally falls in love with their dog! In the original off-Broadway production, the titular character was played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

May 30 to June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

June 2 at 2:30 p.m.

June 6-8 at 7:30 p.m.

June 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South.

Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

Tickets

$25 General Admission for individual productions

$150 Season Tickets (includes reserved seating)