Homewood Theatre Past and Present - The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly

Kyle Bass, Executive Director of Homewood Theatre, brings the history of Homewood Theatre to light... in all its forms. He will take you from a movie theater near "the curve", through its various forms, and arrive at the current incarnation at SoHo Square. Kyle will take you "behind the scenes" for all the scoop, and will even bring a friend or two to demonstrate some of the fun that goes on at the live-action, community theatre that is now Homewood Theatre. Sure to be fun for all ages.