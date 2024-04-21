Homewood Theatre's On Golden Pond

On Golden Pond

The heartwarming love story of a couple who have had many good years and, perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits. Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn won Oscars for their performances in the film version.

April 11, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m.

April 14 at 2:30 p.m.

April 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m.

April 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South.

Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

Tickets

$25 General Admission for individual productions

$150 Season Tickets (includes reserved seating)