Homewood Theatre's On Golden Pond

The Homewood Theatre 752 Brookwood Village, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown  Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South. Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com

On Golden Pond 

The heartwarming love story of a couple who have had many good years and,  perhaps, another summer on Golden Pond still awaits. Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn won Oscars for their performances in the film version.

  • April 11, 12, 13 at 7:30 p.m.
  • April 14 at 2:30 p.m. 
  • April 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m.
  • April 21 at 2:30 p.m. 

Info

events
