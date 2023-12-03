Homewood Theatre's Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas!

Homewood Theatre proudly announces their 2023-2024 season. The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show, and a holiday jazz show in the theatre’s location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South. Individual Tickets and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at homewoodtheatre.com.

Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas!

Kick off the holidays with this world-class jazz band that has been commissioned to produce a Christmas show! Add to that, hosts Sunny and Kyle from the Cascade Lounge, and this one will have you in a toe-tapping Christmas mood. These shows will be the only performances by this group in the Birmingham area.