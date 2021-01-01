Homewood Rotary "Restart Challenge" virtual run

You can participate in this challenge by walking, running or biking a certain amount of mileage in the month of January (personal goal that you set). The JustMove app keeps you accountable to your goal during the month of January. Perfect way to kick off your fitness goals for the beginning of 2021!

The second way you can participate is by completing the 5k race on January 31st, which will conclude our challenge.

The best way to sign up is through the link here: https://homewood-rotary.jmvirtualraces.com/

This will prompt you to create an account and download the JustMove app.

Once completed forward along to all friends, family, church family and social media!

Who benefits from my donation to participate? The proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the Bill Crawford Education Foundation, whose primary goal is benefitting deserving Homewood High School seniors who need financial assistance to attend college.

How can I share this with my network of family, friends and co-workers? Best question yet! ;) You can share by encouraging others to sign up via emailing the link and/or sharing to your social media pages. There is also an option for family and friends to donate to your fundraising goal if they do not wish to participate in the physical portion of the challenge.