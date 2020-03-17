Homewood Rotary Club St. Patrick's Day Event

Homewood Rotary Club’s annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser will be March 17 at 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the SoHo Social restaurant.

The festive evening will include silent and live auctions, music by Hooley and food. Auction items include a trip to Ireland, beach and lake house rentals, sports-related opportunities and much, much more.

This fundraiser helps Homewood Rotary support its longstanding program that provides college scholarships to deserving Homewood High School graduates. The club annually awards about $15,000 in scholarships.

Tickets: $40 in advance or $45 at door. Admission includes food, 2 drink tickets and St. Patrick’s Day fun for everyone.

Tickets are available from Homewood Rotarians and online here.

For more information, contact Homewood Rotary fundraising chair Rhett McCreight at Rhett.McCreight@ShelbyCountyReporter.com.