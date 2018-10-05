Homewood Public Library scan for ghosts

The Homewood Public Library, in addition to being home to beloved books, is also home to some paranormal activity.

Ghosts supposedly dwell among the shelves, and the library has invited paranormal investigators Kim Johnston and Shane Busby to take Homewood residents along on a nighttime library investigation.

The pair will bring their S.C.A.R.E. special equipment to conduct an actual paranormal investigation for library patrons ages 12 and older. The library website notes that all minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 5, 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be bought through the library website. Buyers will get an email with their waiver and further instructions.

Participation slots are limited to ensure that everyone who attends will be able to participate. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the library.