Homewood McAlister's Deli Relocating to a New Home

McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, has moved its Homewood, AL location to a new home after nearly 20 years – the new location opening Friday, April 14. The relocated restaurant will introduce several upgrades, including window side pickup for digital orders and a reimagined interior. Located three blocks away from its original location, the new Homewood McAlister’s Deli at 169 State Farm Parkway, Suite 104 Homewood, AL 35209 will not stray too far from its roots.

To celebrate Homewood McAlister’s fresh new look, the location will be giving the first 50 guests in line a Free McAlister’s Deli Tea Pass. This entitles winners to one free tea per day for 30 consecutive days. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.