Homewood Library Foundation’s 6th Annual Block Party

It’s time for the biggest Block Party of all! Back for the sixth year and presented by Limbaugh Toyota, this family-friendly fundraiser benefits everyone’s favorite library. Enjoy great food and beverages and listen to live music while your kids enjoy book-themed carnival games, a climbing wall, and other fun activities. Tickets for adults are $25, ages 4-15 are $5, and ages 3 and under get in free with adult ticket purchase.