Homewood Library Foundation’s 6th Annual Block Party

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

It’s time for the biggest Block Party of all! Back for the sixth year and presented by Limbaugh Toyota, this family-friendly fundraiser benefits everyone’s favorite library. Enjoy great food and beverages and listen to live music while your kids enjoy book-themed carnival games, a climbing wall, and other fun activities. Tickets for adults are $25, ages 4-15 are $5, and ages 3 and under get in free with adult ticket purchase.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
205-332-6621
