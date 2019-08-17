It’s time for the biggest Block Party of all! Back for the sixth year and presented by Limbaugh Toyota, this family-friendly fundraiser benefits everyone’s favorite library. Enjoy great food and beverages and listen to live music while your kids enjoy book-themed carnival games, a climbing wall, and other fun activities. Tickets for adults are $25, ages 4-15 are $5, and ages 3 and under get in free with adult ticket purchase.
Homewood Library Foundation’s 6th Annual Block Party
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
