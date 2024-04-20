Homewood Library Foundation Block Party

This is a family-friendly fundraiser that benefits the library. Attendees can enjoy food and drinks from local sponsors while listening to live music. There will also be games, an inflatable slide, and other fun activities for kids. Tickets are $25 for ages 21 and up, $10 for ages 4-20, and free for children under 4 with the purchase of an adult ticket. The price includes food, beverages, and activities. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and the event is rain or shine. Visit homewoodlibraryfoundation.org to purchase.