Homewood Historic Preservation Commission Spring Forum: Homewood Public Library Archives

The Homewood Public Library recently secured funding to digitally archive items from the reference collection.

Robin Dunn, an archivist, is working at the library for the next few months to digitize the collection of yearbooks, ephemera, and other important Homewood documents. Robin will speak about the work she is doing at the library, and the importance of preservation.

