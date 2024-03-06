Homewood Historic Preservation Commission Forum – Windows of the Past
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Paige Thomas from the Alabama Historical Commission will take us on a journey to learn about the importance of historical windows. After the talk, join us for a hands-on activity to repurpose vintage windows. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. We will meet in the Large Auditorium.
