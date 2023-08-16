Homewood Historic Preservation Commission Forum: Alabama Historical Radio Society
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us for a special presentation from the Alabama Historical Radio Society.
We will learn about the work this society does in the community and about former Homewood resident, "Pop" Ansley, who helped found WSGN radio in Birmingham. This event is open to everyone, and refreshments will be provided.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events