Hometown Theatres - Sidewalk Film Festival (1998)

Join us as we learn about The Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema, Birmingham's only independent, nonprofit movie theater, opened in 2019 to bring the best in arthouse, independent, repertory and local cinema to downtown Birmingham after successfully hosting the Sidewalk Film Festival since 1998. Sidewalk's two screen cinema with full bar & concession stand and lounge area is located in the lower level of the Pizitz building on 2nd Ave North. The 25th annual Sidewalk Film Festival will take place August 21-27, 2023 in downtown Birmingham’s historic theatre district.