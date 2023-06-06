Hometown Theatres - Red Mountain Theatre (1993)
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
For almost thirty years, Red Mountain Theatre (formerly Summerfest Musical Theatre) has grown to become one of the only year-round professional musical theatre organizations in Alabama. Now in 2023, RMT is located on a thriving arts campus that spans an entire city block in downtown Birmingham! Red Mountain Theatre continues to bring both well-known national performers and incredible local talent to the Birmingham stage. Join us to learn more about Red Mountain Theatre’s season, education programs, and community involvement!