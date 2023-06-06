Hometown Theatres - Red Mountain Theatre (1993)

For almost thirty years, Red Mountain Theatre (formerly Summerfest Musical Theatre) has grown to become one of the only year-round professional musical theatre organizations in Alabama. Now in 2023, RMT is located on a thriving arts campus that spans an entire city block in downtown Birmingham! Red Mountain Theatre continues to bring both well-known national performers and incredible local talent to the Birmingham stage. Join us to learn more about Red Mountain Theatre’s season, education programs, and community involvement!