Homebuyer Education: The Basics and Barriers of Homeownership
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Is homeownership Right for You? Determine if you are mortgage ready, meet key players in the home buying process and gain access to down payment assistance funds. Presented by Judy Woods, Financial Wellbeing Coach / HUD Certified Housing Counselor with Operation HOPE. The event will be in Room 102.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events