Home Buyer Seminar & Luncheon

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for an informative and engaging in-person seminar on home buying. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, our experts are here to provide you with the knowledge and tools you need to make a confident decision. Our seminar will cover topics such as securing a mortgage, grants, and understanding the home buying process. Don't miss this chance to gain valuable insights and ask questions. Free seminar, but you must register online at Adult Events, at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Hope to see you there!

