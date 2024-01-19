Holocaust Documentary – Steal a Pencil for Me

This is above all a beautiful love story about two people who seemed destined to be together. Jaap and Ina kept each other buoyed up (and perhaps alive) through the difficulties of Westerbork and the horrors of Bergen-Belsen through secretive love letters. While it is also an informative documentary about the Holocaust, it is primarily a love story that is inspirational and awe-inspiring. Steal A Pencil for Me is an important component of all the varied stories of the victims of the Holocaust. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.