Holocaust Documentary - Names, Not Numbers by Students of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The students of N.E. Miles Jewish Day School, together with local Holocaust survivors, created this film about the lives of each survivor. Together, in this process, they became teachers of the history of the Holocaust which must be remembered by all. In making this film, each student brought their experience of hearing these stories of those who survived the Holocaust to us in a deeply personal and moving way. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.
