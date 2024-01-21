Holocaust Documentary - Names, Not Numbers by Students of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The students of N.E. Miles Jewish Day School, together with local Holocaust survivors, created this film about the lives of each survivor. Together, in this process, they became teachers of the history of the Holocaust which must be remembered by all. In making this film, each student brought their experience of hearing these stories of those who survived the Holocaust to us in a deeply personal and moving way. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Holocaust Documentary - Names, Not Numbers by Students of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School - 2024-01-21 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holocaust Documentary - Names, Not Numbers by Students of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School - 2024-01-21 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holocaust Documentary - Names, Not Numbers by Students of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School - 2024-01-21 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holocaust Documentary - Names, Not Numbers by Students of the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School - 2024-01-21 15:00:00 ical