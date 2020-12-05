Join us for an in-person holiday book fair! The Book Nook at Rocky Heights Print and Binding carries books from several of our local authors and many of them will be on-site for book signings (masks and social distancing required).

We will be selling baked goods to support Grace Klein Community and the Southeastern Blind Rehabilitation Center. If you would like to enjoy the fun from home we will be having book readings from our authors. Visit our website at rockyheights.com for more information!