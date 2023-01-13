Hitchcock’s Film Noir Classics - Rebecca

Romance becomes psychodrama in Hitchcock's elegantly crafted Rebecca .The film stars the enchanting Joan Fontaine as a young woman who believes she has found her heart's desire when she marries the dashing aristocratic widower Maxim de Winter (played with cunning vulnerability by Laurence Olivier). But upon moving to Manderley her groom s baroque ancestral mansion she soon learns that his deceased wife haunts not only the home but the temperamental, brooding Maxim as well. This film took home the Academy Awards for best picture and best cinematography.