How to Heal Your House and a Look at Homewood Library’s Haunted Past

Jason Kirby, certified House Healer and owner of Elysium House Healing, LLC, will discuss the art and science of healing your home. Over fifty areas of a house and it’s occupants (past & present) are reviewed in a house healing including paranormal entities, and many type of stressors from geopathic, technopathic, to man-made stress. Homes often have things (such as energy & emotions) left over from previous owners. Sometimes energies are brought in by current owners. Elementals are researched. Clearing, redirecting and healing the house completes the process. Jason will briefly discuss using his healing techniques in a large building like the Homewood Library.