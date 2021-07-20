July 20: Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts (Kit Included). 3-4 p.m. Grades 6-12. From Basilisks to Hippograffs, learn all about the fantastic beasts in the Harry Potter world. Register online by July 14 and receive an email on July 15 with details about picking up supplies. Kits can be picked up either within the Teen Department or via curbside (Monday, Wednesday and Friday only). Open to rising 6th-12th graders.