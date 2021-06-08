Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
June 8: Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts. 3-4 p.m. Rising sixth through 12th graders. From Basilisks to Hippograffs, learn all about the fantastic beasts in the Harry Potter world. Register online by June 2 and receive an email June 3 with details of picking up the supplies. Kits can be picked up within the Teen Department or via curbside (Monday, Wednesday and Friday only).
