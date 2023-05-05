Hanging with the Big League Conference

On Friday, May 5 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM the City of Birmingham is hosting the largest event of Small Business Week! Stop by the Birmingham CrossPlex for an amazing panel discussion, breakout sessions and more, for FREE! It's perfect for entrepreneurs in all stages of their business or high-ranking officers!

We begin the day with a Morningside Chat with LaTisha Scott. You know her from Love and Marriage Huntsville, but this powerhouse entrepreneur built an $8M empire. Moderated by Issac Cooper of IMC Financial Consulting, this is sure to be a discussion you don't know to miss!

Next up, breakout sessions! We have local experts ready to share with you to help your business thrive!

Breakout sessions include:

Build Your Brand: Marketing

The Importance of Mental Wellness

Business Formation

Business Model Canvas

See something you like? Reserve your spot now! When signing up for the conference, you must select 1 of the breakout sessions. All sessions will be held at the same time.

Next up, our keynote speaker: Natalie Maderia Cofield. This award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, political appointee, and economic activist will descend upon the Magic City. In her tenure, she has provided some of the nation's most prominent CEOs with inspiration, insight, and advisement. Now, she will share it all with you! Don't miss out on these gems she is about to drop!

Soon after, we will have a panel discussion with some prominent leaders in our area and we will end the day with networking!

Don't worry; breakfast and lunch will be provided! We cannot wait to see you.