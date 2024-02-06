Grownish - Taking Care of your Clothes
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(6th-12th Grade) Learn how to read tags on clothing, settings on the washing machine, how to prep clothes for wash, folding, and different types of fabrics from synthetic to natural. We will also cover how to sew back on a button and mending a small tear. All supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
