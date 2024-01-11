Grownish Homeschool - Job Corps - Career Workshop

(6th-12th Grade) Picking a career is a difficult task, even if you know what you want to do, finding out how to get there can be daunting. Job Corps is here to help with this seminar on career planning and advice on how to get into training for trades and apprenticeships.

What is Job Corps?

"Job Corps provides free career training and education for 16- through 24-year-olds. We have over 120 campuses across the U.S. where students gain the experience needed to begin a career or apprenticeship, advance to higher education, or join the military. The best part? It’s free."

No registration required, parents are welcome to stay during this program. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.