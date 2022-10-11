Grand Opening of Celebrate Birmingham
Celebrate Birmingham 1743 Reese Street, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Celebrate Birmingham, a curated shop bringing celebrations to life through customized balloon décor, arrangements, and curated party rentals, is set to open its doors next Tuesday, October 11, at 10:00 am. Celebrate Birmingham will now offer an in-store experience where customers can build and create on their own, shop unique gift items and specialty party supplies, and explore seasonal offerings.
Info
Celebrate Birmingham 1743 Reese Street, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Business & Career, events