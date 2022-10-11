Grand Opening of Celebrate Birmingham

Celebrate Birmingham 1743 Reese Street, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Celebrate Birmingham, a curated shop bringing celebrations to life through customized balloon décor, arrangements, and curated party rentals, is set to open its doors next Tuesday, October 11, at 10:00 am. Celebrate Birmingham will now offer an in-store experience where customers can build and create on their own, shop unique gift items and specialty party supplies, and explore seasonal offerings.

