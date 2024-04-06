Got Words? Let's Write A Novel Writing Workshop
Local authors will answer questions related to writing and publishing fiction on April 6, 2024, at the North Shelby Library (5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, AL 35242) from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the second annual workshop presented by Southern Magic members for the general public. Free admission. Reserve your seat at southernmagic.org/special-event. Bring your lunch if you’d like.
