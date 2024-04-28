Gordon C. James, Illustrator and Fine Artist: HOW TO DO ALL THINGS

Join award-winning illustrator and fine artist Gordon C. James as he talks about how we can do hard things, and how we learn and grow while maintaining confidence through constructive criticism. He’ll draw from his own personal experiences, answer questions, and leave plenty of time to draw with students as he inspires them with how he creates his art.

Calling All Kids! YOU ARE THE ILLUSTRATOR!

Join award-winning illustrator and fine artist Gordon C. James for a fun hands-on art activity. Children are invited to create their own illustrations based on a phrase or “prompt” provided. Meet the illustrator of I Am Every Good Thing, Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut, and Just Like Jesse Owens.