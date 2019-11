Homewood Public Library is partnering with Girlspring to show the feature-length film, On the Basis of Sex, which is inspired by true events early in Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life. Refreshments will be served at 2:30 p.m., with a panel discussion featuring some of Birmingham’s most prominent legal experts. The film screening begins at 3:00 p.m. sharp.

This event is free, but please RSVP at https://www.girlspring.com/wonder-women/