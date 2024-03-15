Get Stronger, Live Longer with EW Motion Therapy

Join us for EW Motion Therapy’s presentation, 'Get Stronger, Live Longer,' where they’ll unveil practical, everyday strategies to boost your strength and vitality. Dive into easy-to-integrate exercises and insightful tips to gauge your strength, all designed to fit seamlessly into your daily routine. Discover how these strength-building techniques not only enhance your physical capabilities but also contribute significantly to extending your life expectancy. The event will be in the Large Auditorium.