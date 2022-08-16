Gatsby-Style 1920’s Live Murder Mystery

Join us for a live roaring '20s murder mystery party game for adults. The roaring twenties murder mystery party game is set at the height of prohibition in a 1920s speakeasy. This mystery party role-play game contains loads of blackmail, deceit, intertwining relationships and murder - all packaged in a fun flapper & gangster themed murder mystery party! Wear a costume and immerse yourself in the era! Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events to receive your character and instructions. Food, fun, and murder all in one evening!