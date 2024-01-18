Come enjoy Game Night at the Library! Whether you're solving word puzzles, building towers, or unraveling mysteries, the library has something for you. From simple to complex, from lighthearted to moodier affairs, we have games for every level of interest and complexity available to play. Feel free to bring your favorite game to share – aim for something you can teach a table of 3-6 players in an hour or so. This event will take place in the Large Auditorium. Adults 18+