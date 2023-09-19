Forever YA Book Club - Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Lazlo Strange has dreamed of the mythical lost city of Weep since he was a young boy playing make-believe in the orchards of the monastery where he was raised. Now a librarian in the Great Library of Zosma, Lazlo spends his days still dreaming of journeying to the lost City, until that is the day arrives when his dreams look set to turn into reality. Suddenly he finds himself one of a group of delegates accompanying a mysterious stranger known as the Godslayer as well as a group of legendary warriors from the lost city. What awaits them there is even more extraordinary than anything even Lazlo could have dreamed!

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Workshops
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Forever YA Book Club - Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor - 2023-09-19 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Forever YA Book Club - Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor - 2023-09-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Forever YA Book Club - Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor - 2023-09-19 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Forever YA Book Club - Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor - 2023-09-19 18:30:00 ical