Forever YA Book Club – The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

If you love YA Fiction join us on the third Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. in the Homewood Library. Guaranteed interesting conversations about great books. This month's book is The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Forever YA Book Club – The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater - 2024-01-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Forever YA Book Club – The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater - 2024-01-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Forever YA Book Club – The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater - 2024-01-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Forever YA Book Club – The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater - 2024-01-16 18:00:00 ical